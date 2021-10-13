Who is Australian motorsport’s best presenter/commentator?

Every sport has got a voice which fans resonate with most; be it Martin Brundle in Formula 1, Ray Warren in rugby league, or even the retired Bruce McAvaney in Aussie rules.

Australian motorsport has a wide variety of talent for its television and online programmes, with Fox Sports and the Seven Network providing all sorts of personalities to cover several different categories.

As part of the Speedcafe.com Motorsport Survey, presented by Kincrome, we’re out to determine who is the best of the lot.

That doesn’t necessarily mean being the voice of the sport like Brundle, Warren or McAvaney, but rather who adds the most value and enjoyment to your overall viewing experience.

Last year, Neil Crompton pipped Mark Larkham for top billing.

Larkham was axed for the 2021 season, only to be reinstated following a tidal wave of fan uproar.

This is your chance to be heard on who matters to you when it comes to Australian motorsport television and online shows.

Head to the Speedcafe.com Motorsport Survey and let us know who you think is the sport’s premier presenter/commentator.

CLICK HERE TO START.

For more details on the survey, including the $20,000 prize pool, click here.