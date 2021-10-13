Schedule set for penultimate Sydney Supercars event

Supercars has published the schedule for the third of four upcoming events at Sydney Motorsport Park.

With it, the category has confirmed the support card for the Sydney SuperSprint (November 13-14).

The Haltech V8 SuperUtes and NSW Improved Production will support the Repco Supercars Championship.

As previously confirmed, Supercars will host three 125km races.

The two-day event will see Practice 1 at 10:35 (AEDT) followed by Practice 2 at 12:05 AEDT, each lasting 30 minutes.

The three-part qualifying gets underway at 14:00 AEDT with Race 26 at 16:45 AEDT.

Come Sunday, back-to-back 10-minute qualifying sessions will determine the grid for Race 27 and Race 28, starting at 11:20 and 11:40 respectively.

Race 27 will start at 13:35 AEDT with Race 28 at 16:45 AEDT.

Fox Sports and Kayo will be the exclusive live broadcasters of the event.

The Supercars season will resume on October 29-31 as part of a swing of four successive weekends at Sydney Motorsport Park.

The season will come to a close at Mount Panorama for the Repco Bathurst 1000 across November 30 to December 5.

Schedule: Sydney SuperSprint (Local time/AEDT):