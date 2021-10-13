Gen3 prototype demonstrations at all 2022 events

Supercars CEO Sean Seamer says Gen3 prototypes will undertake demonstration laps at every championship event in 2022.

Today the category confirmed the next-generation platform will not make its racing debut midway through 2022 as had been planned.

Instead, Supercars will introduce Gen3 at the start of the 2023 season.

Speaking on Fox Sports News this morning, Seamer said the new prototypes will travel with the circus next year to give fans a glimpse of what’s to come.

“So while this is a delay to the introduction of the racing, it’s certainly not going delay getting the cars in front of the public,” Seamer explained.

“We’re going to be revealing the new [Chevrolet] Camaro and new [Ford] Mustang on the Friday at [the] Bathurst [1000] this year.

“Then we will make sure that those cars are with us at every round next year, conducting demonstration laps and getting people as close to the new cars as possible.”

Homologation teams Triple Eight Race Engineering and Dick Johnson Racing are responsible for the General Motors and Ford platforms respectively.

Seamer doubled down on this morning’s statement, explaining that the condensed 2021 calendar was partially to blame for the delay.

Global supply issues and domestic disruptions due to COVID-19 have also been cited.

“It’s unfortunate, but there’s a few factors outside of their [the homologation teams’] control,” said Seamer.

“The first thing that is a real challenge is that the teams that are responsible for building the cars now have a very onerous run in into the end of the season this year, so they’re going to be on the road from the end of this month, right up until Christmas when they go back to Queensland.

“That takes them out of action. We’re not able to do as much testing on the new cars as we would like as we have to prioritise this season.

“And then going forward into next year, the build and the development of the vehicles is still a challenge given global supply issues and raw material pricing.”

The 2021 Repco Supercars Championship is set to resume at Sydney Motorsport Park later this month for the first of four straight events on October 29-31.