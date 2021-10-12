Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing signs Harvey

Jack Harvey’s expected move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing has been confirmed by the team.

Earlier this year the Englishman announced his departure from Meyer Shank Racing, which will field Helio Castroneves and Simon Pagenaud full-time in the IndyCar Series next year.

Harvey will pilot the #45 at RLLR alongside Graham Rahal and a yet-to-be-confirmed team-mate.

Last week RLLR confirmed Takuma Sato would part company with the team after a four-year spell.

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing,” said Harvey.

“I’ve been working towards this moment for my entire career and I’m so honoured and thankful for the trust [RLLR co-owners] Bobby [Rahal], Mike [Lanigan], David [Letterman] and Piers [Phillips, president] have placed in me.

“Hy-Vee has massively committed to elevating IndyCar as a series and I’m honoured to be representing their brand on track in the No. 45.

“I’m eager to get to work with Graham and the entire team.

“We have common goals of competing for wins and championships, and I’m confident we’ll be contending from the drop of the green flag next year.

“This is an exciting next chapter, and I can’t wait to see what lies ahead.”

This year Harvey finished 13th in only his second full season of IndyCar Series competition.

The 28-year-old has one podium to his name, scored at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in 2019.

Team co-owner Bobby Rahal said Harvey’s addition was a major coup.

“I can’t tell you how pleased I am to welcome Jack to our team,” said Rahal.

“I first heard of him during his time in Indy Lights. He has a great record of success over the years in all forms of racing so I’m pleased that he agreed to join our team.

“He and Graham will work well together and be a strong foundation for our driver lineup that will raise not only the level of each driver individually but of the team as a result.

“I respect and appreciate his commitment and work ethic to racing on and off the track which is so key. And I also respect the way he deals with people – friendly and respectful.

“I think we’re going to have a lot of success together and I very much look forward to having him with us.”

The 2022 IndyCar Series gets underway with the Grand Prix of St Petersburg on February 27 (local time).