> Multimedia > Speedcafe TV

VIDEO: Larson wins dramatic Charlotte Roval race

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 11th October, 2021 - 3:41pm

The NASCAR Cup Series’ Round of 8 has been set after Kyle Larson prevailed on Charlotte’s Roval, as Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott clashed again.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]