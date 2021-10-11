Tickford Racing confirms Kostecki signing

Tickford Racing has confirmed the expected signing of Jake Kostecki, who will join the team in 2022 on a multi-year deal.

As first reported by Speedcafe.com, Kostecki will depart Matt Stone Racing to join Tickford Racing in place of Jack Le Brocq.

It’s expected Le Brocq will join Matt Stone Racing in what is effectively a straight swap.

Kostecki’s signing comes just days after 2010 Supercars champion James Courtney was announced on a new deal.

With Thomas Randle confirmed earlier this year, it leaves just one seat unaccounted for, though that’s expected to go the way of Cameron Waters.

“I’m obviously really excited to be joining Tickford Racing next season,” said Kostecki.

“It’s a team that has a lot of heritage and has had a lot of success in the past, so I’m really thankful for the opportunity Tim [Edwards, team principal] and the team have given me, and I’m really looking forward to getting together with them and getting to work.”

Kostecki is in the midst of his first Repco Supercars Championship season as a full-timer with Matt Stone Racing.

Last year he raced part-time as part of a SuperLite entry at the Yatala outfit, sharing a Holden ZB Commodore with Zane Goddard.

For Kostecki, the move to Tickford Racing and into a Ford Mustang brings a set of new opportunities.

“To this point, I’m still pretty fresh in the series,” said Kostecki.

“I haven’t done a full season yet so I know there’s a big challenge ahead, but I’m really keen to learn as much as I can from the team and my team-mates.

“To have three team-mates and some really good drivers around me, as well as all the knowledge and experience the team at Tickford have, I’m excited to soak up all of that and see where we can go.

“Knowing how successful the team has always been, I know I’ll have all the tools to be competitive.

“I’d really like to get into the top 10 in those first few rounds and then try and progress from there.

“I’m sure it’ll take a lot of work but I’m really looking forward to the opportunity and can’t wait to get stuck into it.”

Kostecki currently lies an equal 19th in the drivers’ championship with team-mate Goddard.