Schumacher dreaming of maiden F1 points in Turkey

Mick Schumacher is dreaming big after mastering changeable conditions to deliver the best qualifying performance of his young Formula 1 career.

The Haas rookie made it out of Qualifying 1 at the Turkish Grand Prix while others stumbled, high-profile exits headlined by McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo who ultimately wound up 14th.

“Those tricky conditions were fun to drive, I enjoyed it and I think we as a team took the right decisions at the right time,” said Schumacher.

“We analysed it properly, we went through all the steps we usually do and found the right set up for the right conditions.

“It’s gone well from FP1, it’s been a nice feeling on track in the car so I’m happy.

“We got to drive, show our performance and I think maybe we even had a tenth or two in there.

“Tomorrow, hopefully we’re able to keep the position or even be a bit further forward.”

Elaborating on that last point and what’s possible come race day (23:00 AEDT start tonight) at Istanbul Park, Schumacher added: “Hopefully we’ll be able to move forwards. To be able to be in the points, that’s the dream.

“As for whether that can be reality we have to wait and see, but definitely, I think we’ll analyse properly, we’ll see what we can do tomorrow – and we’ll just go from there.”

Haas is the only team yet to score points this season, with Schumacher’s 12th in Hungary their best finish in 2021.

Team principal Guenther Steiner was pleased with the 22-year-old’s qualifying efforts in Turkey.

“All in all, a good day for the team today with getting Mick into Q2 and participating in it, unlike last time where he couldn’t [at France],” he said.

“He shows with hard work – even if your car is not as good – you can still achieve results.

“Everyone did a great job, Mick driving and the team making no mistakes in a difficult situation with the rain coming and going, everything was done right.”

Schumacher’s team-mate Nikita Mazepin qualified 20th but will start 19th after Carlos Sainz’s grid penalty is applied.