> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Blanchard Racing Team recap season to date

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 8th October, 2021 - 10:25am

CoolDrive Racing owner Tim Blanchard and team manager Brendan Hogan reflect on the squad’s maiden Supercars Championship campaign.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]