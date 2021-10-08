> News > Formula 1

TV times, Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 8th October, 2021 - 9:15am

Catch all the action from this weekend’s Turkish Grand Prix

Here’s how you can watch the action from this weekend’s Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix at Istanbul Park.

Friday, October 8

Practice 1, 19:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Practice 2, 22:45 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Saturday, October 9

Practice 3, 19:45 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane, 22:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Qualifying, 23:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sunday, October 10

Pit Lane, 00:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pre-race, 21:30 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race, 22:55 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Monday, October 11

Post-Race, 01:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Ted’s Notebook, 02:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race highlights, 22:30
Network 10 (10 Bold)

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]