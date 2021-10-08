Schumacher cut laps in Ferrari F1 simulator

Mick Schumacher prepared for this weekend’s Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix by spending time in the Ferrari simulator.

The Haas driver has never raced at the Istanbul Park circuit before but was able to leverage his role in the Ferrari Driver Academy to get in some pre-event practice.

“I do use the Ferrari simulator to prepare myself,” Schumacher said, noting Haas has not got a simulator of its own.

“Unfortunately, the last few races [it’s] been difficult to get a slot but this one definitely there was the opportunities for us.

“I think it was a great asset for me to now feel much more prepared and much more of [an] idea of what is expected, what the car is going to do and how it’s going to behave.”

Last year’s Turkish Grand Prix marked the first time the event had appeared on the F1 calendar since 2011.

It was dominated by wet conditions in the race itself, while freshly laid tarmac made for an especially slippery racing surface.

Exactly how the tarmac has cured over the last 12 months is a key talking point this weekend, while Schumacher is looking to get out on track.

“I think it was a very flowy track, so you have to find the flow quickly,” he said of his experience in the Ferrari sim.

“You have obviously Turn 8, which is a very special one and a very demanding corner for both tyres and also us drivers.

“Just very much looking forward to driving.”

Track action in Turkey gets underway with opening practice from 19:30 AEDT this evening.