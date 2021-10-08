> News > Supercars

Schedule, support categories confirmed for second Sydney event

Connor O'Brien

By Connor O'Brien

Friday 8th October, 2021 - 10:00am

Sydney Motorsport Park will host a number of night races in the coming weeks

The track schedule has been released for the second Sydney SuperNight event, with a pair of local categories to support the Repco Supercars Championship.

As previously reported, the Supercars element of the November 6-7 meeting will involve two night races – one on Saturday and another on Sunday – plus a daylight sprint race on the Sunday.

It marks the first time in 24 years that an Australian venue has hosted multiple Supercars night races, the previous occasion being Calder Park in 1997.

Support categories will be the NSW Formula Ford and NSW Production Touring Cars.

Fox Sports and Kayo will be the exclusive live broadcasters of the event.

The Supercars season will resume on October 29-31 at the same venue as part of a swing of four successive weekends at Sydney Motorsport Park to lead into the Repco Bathurst 1000 across November 30 to December 5.

Schedule: November 6-7 Sydney SuperNight (local time/AEDT)

Start Finish Category Session
Saturday, November 6
12:35 12:55 NSW Formula Ford Practice 1
13:05 13:25 NSW Production Touring Cars Practice 1
13:40 14:10 Supercars Championship Practice 1
14:30 14:50 NSW Formula Ford Practice 2
15:05 15:35 Supercars Championship Practice 2
15:50 16:10 NSW Production Touring Cars Practice 2
16:25 16:45 NSW Formula Ford Qualifying
17:00 17:10 Supercars Championship Qualifying Part 1 – Race 23
17:15 17:25 Supercars Championship Qualifying Part 2 – Race 23
17:35 17:45 Supercars Championship Qualifying Part 3 – Race 23
18:05 18:25 NSW Production Touring Cars Qualifying
18:40 19:00 NSW Formula Ford Race 1
19:45 Supercars Championship Race 23
Sunday, November 7
13:30 13:50 NSW Production Touring Cars Race 1
14:05 14:15 Supercars Championship Qualifying – Race 24
14:25 14:35 Supercars Championship Qualifying – Race 25
14:55 15:15 NSW Formula Ford Race 2
15:30 15:50 NSW Production Touring Cars Race 2
16:20 Supercars Championship Race 24
17:45 18:05 NSW Formula Ford Race 3
18:20 18:40 NSW Production Touring Cars Race 3
19:30 Supercars Championship Race 25

