Last chance to score Ultimate Motorsport Prize

Less than two days remain before the draw of the inaugural Ultimate Motorsport Prize raffle in which the winner will be given a VIP experience like no other at the Bathurst 1000 this December or in 2022.

With various COVID-19 restrictions in place around the country, winners will have the option of claiming their prize this year or postponing the experience until 2022 – so there is no reason not to purchase your last-minute ticket in the draw.

Tickets are just AUD $20 each and all proceeds will support the St Vincent’s Hospital’s Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit.

This truly is a money can’t buy prize that has been described by some as the greatest experience ever raffled in world motorsports.

The prize includes the opportunity to wave the green flag for the Repco Bathurst 1000, enjoy a course car ride with Marcos Ambrose, present the Pirtek Pit Challenge winners’ trophy, a meet and greet with Dick Johnson and a tour of the Shell V-Power Racing Team garage.

Also part of the prize is a VIP tour of the National Motor Racing Museum, a helicopter ride over the track, a visit of race control and the Supercars TV compound.

All this comes on top of a travel and accommodation package which also includes the three-day hospitality passes.

Pirtek CEO, Stephen Dutton, is excited about Bathurst going ahead this year and being able to give the opportunity of a lifetime to one lucky winner and their guest.

“I know we’ve had a couple of false starts around the confirmation of dates for the Bathurst 1000, but as we get closer, there is now excitement building about the return of racing and having the Great Race as the final event on the calendar,” said Dutton.

“We understand that COVID-19 restrictions could cause some issues for some potential winners, so that is why we want to make it clear that the prize can be taken in December this year or postponed until 2022 – either way, all the stakeholders are committed to ensuring the winner and their guest have the time of their lives.”

With the Great Race moving to December 3-5, the draw for the Ultimate Motorsport Prize will take place this Sunday, October 10.

Fans have until 16:30 (AEDT) on Sunday to purchase their tickets and winners will be notified by phone on Monday, October 11 and then published on the ultimatemotorsportprize.com, Speedcafe.com and associated Facebook pages.

The prize has been made possible through a group of stakeholders including Pirtek, Supercars, Shell V-Power Racing Team, National Motor Racing Museum, Motorsport Australia and Speedcafe.com.

