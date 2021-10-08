Grid penalty for Hamilton in Turkey

Lewis Hamilton will take a grid penalty for Sunday’s Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix after Mercedes opted to take a new internal combustion engine.

The championship leader was widely expected to take a grid drop this weekend, in much the same way Max Verstappen did in Russia last time out.

Shortly after Free Practice 1 commence, the FIA confirmed that Hamilton has received a fourth internal combustion engine, resulting in a 10-place drop for Sunday’s race.

“The internal combustion engine used by Lewis Hamilton is the fourth of the three new internal combustion engines allowed for the 2021 Championship season and this is not in conformity with Article 23.2a of the 2021 Formula One Sporting Regulation,” the technical delegate’s report noted.

Hamilton has also had a new exhaust fitted to his car, the fourth of his allowed eight of the campaign and therefore does not attract a penalty.

Whether Mercedes elects to take additional elements as the weekend progresses remains to be seen.

Free Practice 1 is currently underway.