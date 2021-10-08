Alonso: ‘There are different rules for different people’

Fernando Alonso claimed “there are different rules for different people,” when asked why he took to the escape road at the start of the Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix.

The Spaniard made no attempted to round Turn 2 in Sochi on the racetrack, instead exploiting the tarmac run off before rejoining at Turn 3.

He ultimately gained nothing out of the move aside from avoiding any potential carnage at what was the first braking zone of the race.

It was a pre-meditated move, one he’d rehearsed pre-race on his sighting lap from the pits to the grid.

Ahead of this weekend’s Russian Grand Prix, the two-time world champion was asked about the move.

“Yes, to confirm when I do things they have a different behaviour, and a different repercussion on the following event,” he said when asked about the move.

“So now maybe they change the runoff area [rules] in Lap 1 in the first couple of corners.”

The 40-year-old has been vocal in his dislike of the current interpretation of track limits rules on the opening lap, which afford drivers more leeway in the early exchanges.

Though he’s shared his opinion in the appropriate forums, no action has now been taken.

“I’ve been the idiot on track for most of the championship while I’ve been overtaken from the outside of the asphalt [by] many people in the first couple of races, and even in Austria – remember Austria 1 or Austria 2 – and nothing happened.

“And there were no questions on the following race and now after Sochi there is a question, so it’s a confirmation.”

Asked to clarify what exactly he felt had been confirmed by his move in Russia, and the response its attracted, he took aim at the FIA.

“It’s a confirmation of many things,” he suggested.

“One, that there are different rules for different people or different, let’s say talks the week after for different people.

“Let’s see the next one that crosses the white line on the pit entry – let’s see which nationality he is and which penalty he will get.”

Formula 1 operates a rotating panel of stewards, though typically always features a driving representative.

It’s a role often performed by veteran racers such as Derek Warwick, Tom Kristensen, or Emanuele Pirro. In Russia it was ex-F1 driver Enrique Bernoldi.

The three other stewards that weekend were Mathieu Remmerie, George Andreev, and Australian Garry Connelly, who officiated at all four events from Belgium to Russia.