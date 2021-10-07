Super Bathurst Quiz to cure Great Race withdrawals

Supercheap Auto is giving race fans the chance to win a $100 gift card thanks to the launch of the ‘Super Bathurst Quiz’ on Speedcafe.com.

The Super Bathurst Quiz is open across four days only (October 7-October 10) – the originally scheduled weekend for the Great Race before it was postponed twice, ultimately to new dates of November 30-December 5.

START THE QUIZ.

The quiz is designed to cure Supercars fans’ Bathurst withdrawal symptoms in the absence of track activity.

Speedcafe.com readers can test their knowledge over the 161-question quiz – taking after the 161 laps that make up the 1000km distance at Mount Panorama.

The questions cover a wide range of topics and storylines over the history of the event, including very recent and controversial moments.

Those that complete all 161 questions and answer as many correct as possible go in the draw to win the $100 Supercheap Auto gift card.

We’re not shying away from the mammoth task at hand for those brave enough to take on the challenge.

But drivers don’t shy away from 161 laps at Mount Panorama, so do you have what it takes to go the distance?