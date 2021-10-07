Second-generation driver earns WRC promotion

Oliver Solberg will embark on a part-time World Rally Championship campaign in 2022, Hyundai Motorsport has confirmed.

The 20-year-old son of 2003 WRC title winner Petter will share the team’s third entry with Spanish veteran Dani Sordo.

Solberg Jnr does have a smattering of top-flight experience under his belt, but is set to have his best opportunity yet next year in the wake of the announcement.

It comes on the back of Craig Breen’s switch to M-Sport Ford, with Hyundai team principal Andrea Adamo welcoming the “ideal” mix of youth and experience between Solberg and Sordo to complement lead duo Ott Tanak and Thierry Neuville.

“Not only will Dani drive a selected number of events, but he will also be working with us on events when Oliver steps in,” said Adamo.

“His approach to racing and his extensive experience will be a great asset to our team when our learning curve with new regulations will be high.

“We will have important continuity and mutual trust; it is also good to have new blood like Oliver, alongside the experience that our existing crews will bring.

“We will undoubtedly have a very strong line-up as we embark on a fresh chapter for Hyundai Motorsport.”

That fresh chapter coincides with the 2022 introduction of the new Rally1 regulations.

Added Solberg: “It’s a dream come true to be able to climb into the third WRC car to do selected events together with Dani Sordo. It is really cool.

“I also have the other team-mates, Thierry and Ott, who are great people to learn from and who have great experience.

“I’m only just 20, so it’s a huge step so early in my career. I am really looking forward to it, and finding out what events I will do.

“I am excited to drive the new era of car, the Rally1; it’s definitely a special time to be involved in WRC.”

Sordo, meanwhile, was pleased to extend his relationship with his Hyundai “family”.

“We have been working together for many years and we have shared some important moments. I am looking forward to even more to come as we prepare for fresh challenges,” he said.

“It is important to have consistency as we face new regulations, but we are also fortunate to have new talent like Oliver with us on this new adventure. I am excited.”