> News > Bikes

MotoGP releases 21-race provisional calendar for 2022

Daniel Herrero

By Daniel Herrero

Thursday 7th October, 2021 - 9:14pm

The 2021 Grand Prix of the Americas

Dorna Sports has released a provisional 2022 MotoGP calendar comprised of 21 races.

Indonesia’s Mandalika International Street Circuit and Finland’s KymiRing are finally set to make their debuts on the calendar after being slated to do so previously, while Phillip Island is back in a customary mid-October slot, as part of a four-race sequence of Asia-Pacific flyaways.

As previously announced, the season begins with the Qatar Grand Prix, under lights at the Losail International Circuit, on March 4-6.

Indonesia would host Round 2 a fortnight later, subject to homologation of Mandalika, before Argentina and the United States (‘Grand Prix of the Americas’) return to their more standard April slots.

Portugal’s Portimao will feature for a third season in a row as Round 5, before the campaign settles into a very familiar rhythm across Europe.

The Netherlands’ Assen is the last venue before the summer break, on June 24-26, before competition resumes with Finland on July 8-10, also subject to circuit homologation.

Then, once again, it is a fairly typical run of Great Britain, Austria, San Marino, and Aragon, before the field jets off to Asia.

The Japanese Grand Prix is a slightly earlier than usual September 23-25, followed by Thailand, a week off, Australia, and Malaysia.

The finale then takes place at its now usual location, namely Valencia’s Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

Dorna had previously revealed a testing calendar of two days at Jerez in the 2021 post-season, then Sepang and Mandalika in the new year.

The latter is set to host the Superbike World Championship, also run by Dorna, on November 19-21 although that too is, of course, subject to circuit homologation.

MotoGP 2022 calendar Provisional

Date Grand prix Circuit
06 March Qatar* Losail International Circuit
20 March Indonesia** Mandalika International Street Circuit
03 April Republica Argentina Termas de Rio Hondo
10 April Americas Circuit of The Americas
24 April Portugal Algarve International Circuit
01 May Spain Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto
15 May France Le Mans
29 May Italy Autodromo del Mugello
05 June Catalunya Barcelona-Catalunya
19 June Germany Sachsenring
26 June Netherlands TT Circuit Assen
10 July Finland** KymiRing
07 August Great Britain Silverstone Circuit
21 August Austria Red Bull Ring-Spielberg
04 September San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli
18 September Aragón MotorLand Aragón
25 September Japan Twin Ring Motegi
02 October Thailand Chang International Circuit
16 October Australia Philip Island
23 October Malaysia Sepang International Circuit
06 November Comunitat Valenciana Comunitat Valenciana-Ricardo Tormo

* Evening Race
**Subject to Homologation
All dates, events and the attendance of spectators are subject to the evolution of the pandemic and the approval of the corresponding Governments and authorities.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]