MotoGP releases 21-race provisional calendar for 2022

Dorna Sports has released a provisional 2022 MotoGP calendar comprised of 21 races.

Indonesia’s Mandalika International Street Circuit and Finland’s KymiRing are finally set to make their debuts on the calendar after being slated to do so previously, while Phillip Island is back in a customary mid-October slot, as part of a four-race sequence of Asia-Pacific flyaways.

As previously announced, the season begins with the Qatar Grand Prix, under lights at the Losail International Circuit, on March 4-6.

Indonesia would host Round 2 a fortnight later, subject to homologation of Mandalika, before Argentina and the United States (‘Grand Prix of the Americas’) return to their more standard April slots.

Portugal’s Portimao will feature for a third season in a row as Round 5, before the campaign settles into a very familiar rhythm across Europe.

The Netherlands’ Assen is the last venue before the summer break, on June 24-26, before competition resumes with Finland on July 8-10, also subject to circuit homologation.

Then, once again, it is a fairly typical run of Great Britain, Austria, San Marino, and Aragon, before the field jets off to Asia.

The Japanese Grand Prix is a slightly earlier than usual September 23-25, followed by Thailand, a week off, Australia, and Malaysia.

The finale then takes place at its now usual location, namely Valencia’s Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

Dorna had previously revealed a testing calendar of two days at Jerez in the 2021 post-season, then Sepang and Mandalika in the new year.

The latter is set to host the Superbike World Championship, also run by Dorna, on November 19-21 although that too is, of course, subject to circuit homologation.

MotoGP 2022 calendar Provisional

Date Grand prix Circuit 06 March Qatar* Losail International Circuit 20 March Indonesia** Mandalika International Street Circuit 03 April Republica Argentina Termas de Rio Hondo 10 April Americas Circuit of The Americas 24 April Portugal Algarve International Circuit 01 May Spain Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto 15 May France Le Mans 29 May Italy Autodromo del Mugello 05 June Catalunya Barcelona-Catalunya 19 June Germany Sachsenring 26 June Netherlands TT Circuit Assen 10 July Finland** KymiRing 07 August Great Britain Silverstone Circuit 21 August Austria Red Bull Ring-Spielberg 04 September San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli 18 September Aragón MotorLand Aragón 25 September Japan Twin Ring Motegi 02 October Thailand Chang International Circuit 16 October Australia Philip Island 23 October Malaysia Sepang International Circuit 06 November Comunitat Valenciana Comunitat Valenciana-Ricardo Tormo

* Evening Race

**Subject to Homologation

All dates, events and the attendance of spectators are subject to the evolution of the pandemic and the approval of the corresponding Governments and authorities.