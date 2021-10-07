F1 medical car duo replaced for Turkey

The FIA has been forced to replace its regular Formula 1 medical car crew for this weekend’s Turkish Grand Prix.

Driver Alan van der Merwe and FIA Formula 1 medical rescue coordinator and deputy medical delegate Dr Ian Roberts both tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the weekend.

As a result, neither have travelled to Istanbul for the 16th round of the 2021 world championship.

The FIA has instead replaced the duo with Formula E safety car driver, Bruno Correia and medical delegate Dr Bruno Franceschini.

Both van der Merwe and Roberts, who hit the headlines for their role in Romain Grosjean’s crash in the Bahrain Grand Prix a year ago, are self-isolating.

Track action in Turkey gets underway on Friday with Free Practice 1 at 19:30 AEDT.