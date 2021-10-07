Edwards: Courtney re-signing key in Gen3 development

Tickford Racing team principal Tim Edwards says James Courtney’s signing was important as his team ushers in a new era of Supercars with Gen3.

Tonight, Tickford Racing confirmed the 2010 Supercars champion will remain with the Campbellfield-based squad into 2022 and beyond.

The Repco Supercars Championship is currently slated to introduce its long-awaited next-generation platform midway through next year.

Previously, Tickford Racing has been an integral part of the homologation process. However, under Gen3, Dick Johnson Racing has been tasked with the Ford element of that programme.

For Edwards, Courtney’s signing was important as Tickford Racing builds and develops four brand-new Gen3 cars.

“James has been a great addition to the team since he’s come onboard and we’re delighted to be going around again with him in a multi-year agreement,” said Edwards.

“He’s been a great source of insight for our engineers and an excellent sounding board for his team-mates since he joined our programme.

“He’s fit in with the whole team really well and has driven some great races for us, so we’re more than happy to keep him around.

“In addition to all that, we expect his feedback will be particularly valuable as we transition to and develop the Gen3 Ford Mustang, which certainly excites both of us quite a bit.

“We’re looking forward to seeing JC’s continued contributions to the team across the rest of this season, and are very excited to see what we can accomplish together in the future.”

Courtney’s new deal means Tickford Racing has now officially confirmed two of its four full-time drivers for next year, the other being Thomas Randle.

Incumbent Cameron Waters is expected to stay onboard while Jake Kostecki is set to replace Jack Le Brocq.

