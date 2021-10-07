Courtney secures new multi-year deal with Tickford Racing

Tickford Racing has confirmed 2010 Supercars champion James Courtney has re-signed with the team on a multi-year deal.

The new deal will take Courtney into Supercars’ new Gen3 era, which will see the Campbellfield-based operation run four brand-new Ford Mustangs.

Courtney is the second Tickford Racing driver officially confirmed in the 2022 line-up after Thomas Randle.

Cameron Waters is expected to stay onboard while Jake Kostecki is set to join the team in place of incumbent Jack Le Brocq.

“It’s awesome to get this deal done with Tim [Edwards, team principal] and the team, and I’m very excited to be sticking around with the boys and girls at Tickford,” said Courtney.

“We’ve got a really good team dynamic going and we’ve had some strong results on track since I joined the team a year and a half ago.

“No doubt we want to do even better when we go back racing later this month, but I’m really enjoying working with the team and driver group at Tickford, and it’s a really nice feeling heading into the rest of the year knowing my future’s taken care of.

“It’s great to sort everything out and get that out of the way, which allows us to really go after the back half of this season, and hopefully take home a bunch of silverware to build our momentum for 2022.”

Courtney’s arrival to Tickford Racing last year came at a turbulent time for the Gold Coaster.

Having suddenly left Team Sydney after the season-opening Adelaide 500, Courtney would find his way back into the championship full-time.

That came as a result of 23Red Racing shutting its doors, leaving Will Davison without a seat.

With Boost Mobile backing, Courtney returned to the fold without missing a race, going on to finish the season 13th with a season-best second at Hidden Valley Raceway.

In his second season with the team Courtney lies ninth but has not yet stood on the podium in 2021.

Five events remain in the 2021 Repco Supercars Championship, which will resume at Sydney Motorsport Park with a quadruple-header before the season finale at Mount Panorama.

Courtney’s re-signing has a ripple effect on current Walkinshaw Andretti United driver Bryce Fullwood, who had appeared in the frame for a Tickford Racing berth in 2022. Brad Jones Racing now shapes as the best bet for the 2019 Dunlop Super2 Series winner.

