Cash prize announced for Supercars’ king of SMP

Supercars has thrown in an additional incentive for drivers to master Sydney Motorsport Park in the coming weeks with a cash prize announced.

The newly created Beaurepaires Sydney Cup and its attached $25,000 prize will be awarded to the driver who scores the most championship points across the upcoming quadruple-header at Eastern Creek.

All up, there’ll be more than 1200 points to play for across the mini-championship, which is somewhat a modified version of the Pirtek Enduro Cup of old.

“This will add another element of excitement for fans and drivers over four weeks of racing at Sydney Motorsport Park,” said Supercars CEO Sean Seamer.

“Thank you again to Beaurepaires for their continued support of Supercars in 2021 and the first ever Sydney Cup.”

The Repco Supercars Championship will resume with the Bunnings Trade Sydney SuperNight on October 29-31, with another three events to follow on subsequent weekends leading to the $25,000 being awarded on November 21.

The four SMP events will lead in to the season-closing Repco Bathurst 1000 across November 30 to December 5.