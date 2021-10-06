SuperUtes to race at Supercars’ first SMP event

The Haltech V8 SuperUte Series is one of four support categories named on the programme for Supercars’ first event back, at Sydney Motorsport Park.

The Bunnings Trade Sydney SuperNight, which takes place on October 29-31, will be supported by two regular national categories, namely SuperUtes and the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 Series.

Two state competitions will also be part of the bill, being the Industrie NSW Supersports Championship and Kumho Tyre NSW Sports Sedans.

Each of those four categories will enjoy three races, off the back of two practice sessions and qualifying.

For SuperUtes, the event is just the second of the V8 era, after Ryal Harris won the round and debutant Aaron Borg the latter of the three races at The Bend in May.

Then, 13 drivers fronted up, and almost that many have so far committed to the Sydney round despite travel difficulties.

“It’s great to finally be getting back into it,” said Luke Sieders, from SuperUtes.

“We’ve got 12 cars guaranteed which is pretty good considering the border closures.

“We’ve worked hard over the past few months to improve the aesthetics of the V8 SuperUte Series.”

The Toyota 86s likewise have had one round so far this year, at Bathurst all the way back in February, when Cameron Crick took a clean sweep.

Toyota Australia Chief Marketing Officer John Pappas is pleased to see them racing again.

“It’s been a tough year for motorsport, but it will be great to see the Toyota 86s, and the passionate teams that run them, back on the track in Sydney as part of the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 Series,” said Pappas.

“Throughout the year, despite the ups and downs, Toyota Australia has been proud to support this grassroots category and continue to give talented aspiring young drivers the platform to compete.

“We look forward to some exciting wheel-to-wheel action at Sydney Motorsport Park.”

For NSW Supersports, the weekend represents a pivotal phase in the championship.

“This event will represent round three of a four round quest to determine the Industrie NSW Supersports Championship,” noted the series’ president, Darren Barlow.

“Supersports have been a staple of the NSW Motor Race Championship providing fast, close and exciting racing and are well suited to the fast and flowing Sydney Motorsports Park layout.

“Cars representing brands such as Radical, Stohr, Juno and West will battle it out for supremacy as will the drivers with only eight points separating the top four placegetters in the championship, with Brad Shiels [91 points], Darren Barlow [84 points], Neale Muston [84 points], and Nick Kelly [82 points] all in contention.”

NSW Sports Sedans president Steven Lacey remarked, “We are set to heat up the SMSP circuit with the fire breathing Sports Sedans.

“With so few Rounds to date in 2021 the Championship is wide open in all three Divisions.

“It will be a fierce battle upfront with V8 Chev and Mopar versus the four-pot Turbos at the pointy end.

“The racing in Divisions 2 and 3 is also set to be close, with little in it in terms of the points after just two Rounds of what the Club expects to be a four-round championship for 2021.

“Racing at the fast-flowing SMSP is always a spectacle for the fans, with Sports Sedans running door to door at over 250 km/h down the main straight.”

The support card was announced with the release of the full on-track schedule and television details for what is Event 8 of the Repco Supercars Championship.

All support categories will be on-track for practice from early on the Friday afternoon, with Supersports qualifying that evening and the rest on the Saturday afternoon.

CLICK HERE for full schedule