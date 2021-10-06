> News > Supercars

Supercars sets schedule for return Sydney event

Simon Chapman

By Simon Chapman

Wednesday 6th October, 2021 - 9:30am

Supercars will host one race under lights at Sydney Motorsport Park upon the season’s resumption. Picture: Mark Horsburgh

Supercars has set its schedule for the three-day Bunnings Trade Sydney SuperNight across October 29-31.

Sydney Motorsport Park will host the Repco Supercars Championship’s return to racing later this month after an extended break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the release of the schedule, Supercars has also confirmed its support card.

Fox Sports and online streaming service Kayo will carry live coverage of every on-track session from Friday to Sunday.

The Seven Network will begin live free-to-air coverage at 15:30 AEDT on Saturday and 12:30 AEDT on Sunday.

The first Supercars session of the weekend, Practice 1, is slated for 16:05 AEDT and will last 30 minutes.

Practice 2, another 30-minute session, will take place under lights at 19:30 AEDT.

Come Saturday, Supercars will have Qualifying for Race 20 at 15:40 AEDT, which will last just 15 minutes.

The Top 10 Shootout will start at 16:40 AEDT with Race 20 getting underway at 19:10 AEDT on Saturday night.

Qualifying for Race 21 and Qualifying for Race 22 on Sunday are scheduled for 10:30 AEDT and 10:50 AEDT respectively, each session lasting 10 minutes.

Race 21 will take place at 12:45 AEDT while Race 22 will close out the weekend’s running at 16:25 AEDT.

The format for the first of four Supercars events at Sydney Motorsport Park will see each race last 32 laps (125km).

Drivers are only allowed to use soft tyres for the duration of the event and are required to complete one pit stop to change a minimum of two tyres.

Schedule: Bunnings Trade Sydney SuperNight (Local time/AEDT):

Start Finish Category Session
Friday, 29 October
13:55 14:15 NSW Supersports Practice 1
14:30 14:50 NSW Sport Sedans Practice 1
15:00 15:20 V8 SuperUtes Practice 1
15:30 15:50 Toyota Gazoo 86 Series Practice 1
16:05 16:35 Supercars Championship Practice 1
16:50 17:10 NSW Supersports Practice 2
17:25 17:45 NSW Sport Sedans Practice 2
17:55 18:15 V8 SuperUtes Practice 2
18:25 18:45 NSW Supersports Qualifying
18:55 19:15 Toyota Gazoo 86 Series Practice 2
19:30 20:00 Supercars Championship Practice 2
Saturday 30 October
13:05 13:25 NSW Supersports Race 1
13:35 13:55 NSW Sport Sedans Qualifying
14:05 14:25 V8 SuperUtes Qualifying
14:35 14:55 Toyota Gazoo 86 Series Qualifying
15:05 15:25 NSW Supersports Race 2
15:40 15:55 Supercars Championship Qualifying Race 20
16:10 16:30 NSW Sport Sedans Race 1
16:40 17:20 Supercars Championship Top 10 Shootout Race 20
17:35 17:55 V8 SuperUtes Race 1
18:05 18:25 Toyota Gazoo 86 Series Race 1
19:10 Supercars Championship Race 20
Sunday 30 October
9:55 10:15 NSW Sport Sedans Race 2
10:30 10:40 Supercars Championship Qualifying Race 21
10:50 11:00 Supercars Championship Qualifying Race 22
11:15 11:35 V8 SuperUtes Race 2
11:50 12:15 Toyota Gazoo 86 Series Race 2
12:45 Supercars Championship Race 21
13:55 14:15 NSW Supersports Race 3
14:25 14:45 NSW Sport Sedans Race 3
14:55 15:15 V8 SuperUtes Race 3
15:25 15:45 Toyota Gazoo 86 Series Race 3
16:25 Supercars Championship Race 22

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]