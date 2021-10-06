Supercars sets schedule for return Sydney event

Supercars has set its schedule for the three-day Bunnings Trade Sydney SuperNight across October 29-31.

Sydney Motorsport Park will host the Repco Supercars Championship’s return to racing later this month after an extended break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the release of the schedule, Supercars has also confirmed its support card.

Fox Sports and online streaming service Kayo will carry live coverage of every on-track session from Friday to Sunday.

The Seven Network will begin live free-to-air coverage at 15:30 AEDT on Saturday and 12:30 AEDT on Sunday.

The first Supercars session of the weekend, Practice 1, is slated for 16:05 AEDT and will last 30 minutes.

Practice 2, another 30-minute session, will take place under lights at 19:30 AEDT.

Come Saturday, Supercars will have Qualifying for Race 20 at 15:40 AEDT, which will last just 15 minutes.

The Top 10 Shootout will start at 16:40 AEDT with Race 20 getting underway at 19:10 AEDT on Saturday night.

Qualifying for Race 21 and Qualifying for Race 22 on Sunday are scheduled for 10:30 AEDT and 10:50 AEDT respectively, each session lasting 10 minutes.

Race 21 will take place at 12:45 AEDT while Race 22 will close out the weekend’s running at 16:25 AEDT.

The format for the first of four Supercars events at Sydney Motorsport Park will see each race last 32 laps (125km).

Drivers are only allowed to use soft tyres for the duration of the event and are required to complete one pit stop to change a minimum of two tyres.

Schedule: Bunnings Trade Sydney SuperNight (Local time/AEDT):