Erebus gives six young drivers Supercars steer

Erebus Motorsport has given six young aspiring Supercars drivers a chance to sample one of the team’s race cars.

The initiative, which took in two days of training, is part of a joint effort between the Erebus Academy and Norwell Motorplex.

The youngsters – Ryan Casha, Campbell Logan, Kai Allen, Connor Roberts, Luke Pink, and Lockie Bloxsom – were drafted from either the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 Series or Hyundai Excel ranks.

The six participants spent a day familiarising themselves with the team’s Mercedes AMG-powered Holden ZB Commodore-bodied ‘Mercodore’ at Norwell Motorplex.

They then took to Queensland Raceway for a day of testing, with each driver cutting laps in anger.

Erebus Motorsport full-timers Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown were on hand to guide the up-and-comers through the process.

Drivers were taught fundamental skills such as gear shifting, heel-toe, braking, and understanding basic data.

“These kinds of experiences are really beneficial for young drivers,” said Kostecki.

“It’s great that the Erebus Academy and Norwell are able to offer this unique opportunity to not only drive a Supercar, but have access to the team and drivers.

“It’s great for the sport and gives kids an opportunity to learn some fundamentals, and hopefully help them make it to the top.

“For the majority of these drivers, their dream is to race Supercars so most of them were starstruck by the experience.

“It was amazing to see the changes in their confidence levels across the two days and the smiles in their helmets as they pulled in after experiencing the Supercar for the first time.”

Kostecki is among those to have come out of the Norwell Motorplex school, led by 2014 Bathurst 1000 winner Paul Morris.

The likes of Anton De Pasquale (Dick Johnson Racing) and Broc Feeney (Triple Eight Race Engineering) are success stories from the driver training facility.

For Erebus Motorsport boss Barry Ryan, the initiative is about fostering the next generation of Supercars talent.

“Our relationship with Norwell was developed through the Erebus Academy as we’re both incredibly passionate about assisting the next generation of Supercar drivers through the ranks,” he explained.

“The proof is in the drivers who have come out of Norwell, such as Brodie, and many others who have trained there so it shows that this kind of training is the best direction for young drivers looking to develop their skills.

“It’s great that we can use our combined resources to provide opportunities like these drive days that most young drivers wouldn’t have access to otherwise.”