Do your automotive purchasing habits align with motorsport?

We want to know what impact motorsport has on your automotive purchasing habits.

Globally, manufacturers have utilised motorsport for research and development as well as a marketing tool to sell road cars.

In Australia, Ford and Holden enjoyed strong sales in the late 1990s and early 2000s, both fielding factory-backed teams in Supercars which is used to leverage brand awareness.

TCR has grown year on year with over 15 manufacturers participating in the global touring car formula.

The Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series has enjoyed a healthy grid of cars, with the likes of Audi, Alfa Romeo, Honda, Hyundai, Peugeot, Renault, and Volkswagen all represented.

Manufacturers have come and gone in Formula 1. Nowadays, the pinnacle of motorsport is a mix of factory and factory-supported teams.

Alpine/Renault, Alfa Romeo, Aston Martin, Ferrari, Mercedes, McLaren, and Honda all have a presence in some capacity, whether that’s as a fully-fledged factory team, factory-supported, or as a naming rights sponsor in the case of Alfa Romeo.

MotoGP enjoys a strong presence of manufacturers with KTM, Aprilia, Ducati, Honda, Suzuki, and Yamaha all represented in a factory capacity.

All things considered, does a manufacturer’s presence in motorsport play on your mind when purchasing a new or used vehicle?

