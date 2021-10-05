> Multimedia > Speedcafe TV

VIDEO: Wallace takes first NASCAR Cup Series race win

By Speedcafe.com

Tuesday 5th October, 2021 - 5:07pm

Highlights of a rain-shortened Race 31 of the NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega, in which Bubba Wallace took a career-first win.

