Supercars announces naming rights partner for return event

Supercars has announced the naming rights sponsor for its return to racing at the end of this month.

Event 8 of the Repco Supercars Championship, which takes place at Sydney Motorsport Park on October 29-31, will be known as the ‘Bunnings Trade Sydney SuperNight’.

Penny Gray, head of Bunnings Trade solutions, said, “Bunnings Trade is thrilled to support Supercars’ highly anticipated return to racing with the Bunnings Trade Sydney Super Night.

“Our team and PowerPass customers are passionate racing fans, and we know the wait will have been worth it with a show-stopping first event back at the Sydney Motorsport Park.”

Supercars CEO Sean Seamer added, “I’d like to thank Bunnings Trade for coming on board as the naming rights partner of our spectacular return, under lights at Sydney Motorsport Park from 29-31 October.

“This event is significant for our category and our sponsors. Fans around the world will be tuning in to see our return to racing.

“Bunnings Trade has been an extremely flexible partner of Supercars throughout 2021 and we are thrilled that as an industry leader, they are continuing to support our sport as the naming rights partner of this event.”

The first event back will be comprised of a trio of 125km sprints, including one on Saturday night after a Top 10 Shootout earlier in the day.

Action commences on the Friday with two, 30-minute practice sessions, the latter of which will also be run under lights.

Ticketing, support categories, and broadcast information for the event will be announced in coming days, Supercars has advised.