Speedcafe.com launches Motorsport Survey with $20K in prizes

In a sense, the COVID-19 pandemic has sparked a reset for Australian motorsport – so now might be the perfect time to have your say via Speedcafe.com’s Motorsport Survey, presented by Kincrome.

The Speedcafe.com Motorsport Survey is one of the most comprehensive of its type in the world, gauging your views on a broad range of motorsport topics, including Supercars, support categories, international motorsport and more.

Having received in excess of 10,000 responses last year, the incentive has been increased for 2021 with an even bigger prize pool of $20,000, including major and weekly prizes from Kincrome.

As a bonus, there is also an advertising package worth $8,000+ for your nominated motorsport club or organisation on Speedcafe.com.

This year’s major prize is a Kincrome 534-piece ‘Trade Centre‘ worth $9,999, while the six weekly prizes are a Kincrome 92-piece Portable Toolkit valued at $329 each.

Hundreds of people have already completed this year’s edition of the Motorsport Survey in the few hours it has been open, with fans encouraged to get in early to stand a higher chance of winning.

Respondents have up until 11:59 AEDT on November 14 to complete the survey, which is estimated to take less than 30 minutes.

The challenges triggered by the pandemic and associated restrictions have seen various categories go back to the drawing board in a bid to get creative and ultimately assess what’s important and what’s not.

And with the Supercars Championship soon to undergo an ownership change, there’s a golden opportunity for fans to get on the front foot with its buyers-in-waiting.

All up, the extensive survey offers a voice to fans on all sorts of matters relating to all sorts of categories.

Beyond being heard, the $20,000 worth of prizes that are up for grabs is enough to excite any petrol head.

