McLaughlin out, Davison in at DJR for Bathurst 1000

Scott McLaughlin will miss this year’s Repco Bathurst 1000, the Shell V-Power Racing Team has confirmed.

As expected, the three-time Supercars champion will be replaced by Alex Davison in the team.

The former full-timer will share the #17 Ford Mustang with brother Will Davison, marking the fifth occasion that the pair have contested the Great Race together.

The brothers have previously raced together in 2014 and ‘15 at Erebus Motorsport and then 2018 and ‘19 at the now-defunct 23Red Racing.

Meanwhile, Tony D’Alberto will join Anton De Pasquale in the neighbouring #11 entry. It marks the first time the pair have race alongside each other.

Dick Johnson Racing cited “government restrictions and quarantine requirements” as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic for McLaughlin’s absence.



More to follow…