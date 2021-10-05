> News > National

Bathurst 6 Hour entries open

Daniel Herrero

By Daniel Herrero

Tuesday 5th October, 2021 - 12:33pm

The race-winning BMW driven by Shane van Gisbergen, Shane Smollen, and Rob Rubis. Picture: Australian Racing Group

Entries have opened for next year’s Bathurst 6 Hour.

As always, the Mount Panorama production car enduro will be held on the Easter weekend, making for a date of April 15-17 in 2022.

The opening of entries was announced via the event’s official website, with an early bird discount available for those received and paid for by November 30.

Shane van Gisbergen became the second driver in history to win all three Bathurst enduros when he took out the 6 Hour in a BMW M4 shared with Shane Smollen and Rob Rubis.

Grid density for the event remains at 72 cars, with a record 64 cars starting the 2017 race and 58 staring this year’s, out of a total of 60 entries.

The 2022 Bathurst 6 Hour will be the sixth in history.

