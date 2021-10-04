Riders walk away after horrific Moto3 crash

Three riders have walked away from a horror crash which led to a second and final red flag in the Moto3 Grand Prix of the Americas.

Izan Guevara has been classified as the winner despite being in his garage with a technical issue at the time of that spill, which involved Deniz Oncu, Jeremy Alcoba, Andrea Migno, and championship leader Pedro Acosta.

Guevara had been leading at the point to which results had been backdated, the end of Lap 7, after a red flag for a nasty Filip Salac highside at Turn 11 of the Circuit of The Americas.

‘Race 2’ only got to Lap 3 of 5 when it too was stopped due to a frightening, multi-rider crash on the back straight of the Texas track.

Alcoba lost control when the front wheel of his Gresini Honda and the rear wheel of Oncu’s Tech3 KTM made contact about five bikes back from the lead, sending the former down.

With the pack tightly bunched, that left no room for Andrea Migno, whose bike hit Alcoba’s, before the Red Bull KTM Ajo machine of Pedro Acosta also launched off #52 and was airborne for several metres.

Thankfully, all three were seen on their feet in the moments after the incident, despite championship leader Acosta tumbling into the fence on riders’ left.

John McPhee led at the time of the incident while Guevara had not long pulled into the pits with a technical issue for his Aspar-run GasGas bike.

The second red flag therefore put the Spaniard back on top of the classification, and also meant Acosta is officially classified in eighth.

Salac had been taken to the medical centre after his own crash for a check-up and was reported as conscious.

Your winner, @IzanGuevara28! 🥇 The most important thing though is that all riders involved in the multiple crash are ok! 👍#Moto3 | #AmericasGP 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/f6dViE0Nlj — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) October 3, 2021