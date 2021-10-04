> News > International

McElrea third in Indy Pro 2000 Championship

Monday 4th October, 2021 - 5:41pm

Hunter McElrea. Picture: Hunter McElrea Facebook

Hunter McElrea has finished third in the 2021 Indy Pro 2000 Championship after finishes of seventh and then sixth in the final event of the season, at Mid-Ohio.

McElrea qualified on pole for the latter of those two races by more than a second and would lead initially on a drying track.

He was passed by Braden Eves at a restart following a Caution period, but it was ultimately James Roe who took victory.

A day earlier, McElrea had to work hard for his seventh position from 10th on the grid, after a balance problem in qualifying.

The Pabst Racing driver nevertheless finished the season with three wins, seven podiums, and five poles, the latter being a high for the field.

Christian Rasmussen won the championship, ahead of Eves.

