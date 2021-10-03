Crehan to take on SAS Australia TV show
Riana Crehan pic: Riana Crehan Twitter
Riana Crehan has been named as one of 17 celebrities in the 2022 season of hit reality television programme SAS Australia.
The Seven Network show sees celebrities put through the physical and psychological challenges which applicants have to undertake as part of the real-world SAS selection process.
Crehan, previously a Supercars pit reporter and now an Australian Superbike Championship presenter, will be the second motorsport personality to feature on the programme, after Australian Rally Champion Molly Taylor did so last year.
She and her fellow recruits will live from a secret base, isolated from the outside world, where they will be subjected to extreme physical endurance, sleep deprivation, interrogation, and psychological testing.
The complete 2022 cast is:
- Anna Heinrich, 34 – TV Personality
- Barry Hall, 44 – AFL Great
- Darius Boyd, 34 – Retired NRL Star
- Ebanie Bridges, 35 – Champion Boxer
- Ellia Green, 28 – Rugby Superstar
- Geoff Huegill, 42 – Olympic Swimming Legend
- Locky Gilbert, 32 – Reality TV Star
- Melissa Tkautz, 47 – Singer / Actor
- Melissa Wu, 29 – Olympic Diver
- Michael Zerafa, 29 – Professional Boxer
- Millie Boyle, 23 – NRLW Player
- Orpheus Pledger, 28 – Actor
- Paul Fenech, 51 – Comedian
- Riana Crehan, 34 – Motorsports Presenter
- Richard Buttrose, 49 – Convicted Drug Dealer
- Simone Holtznagel, 28 – Model
- Wayne Carey, 50 – AFL Commentator
The 2022 SAS Australia recruits. Picture: Seven Network
In the premiere SAS Australia season, Taylor made it to the final episode before she withdrew after being captured and tortured.
On that occasion, comedian/radio presenter Merrick Watts, former rugby union international Nick Cummins, and AFLW player Sabrina Frederick passed the selection process, while former Olympic swimmer James Magnussen completed the final challenge but was deemed to have not passed.
Garth Tander, Macauley Jones, and Will Brown recently undertook the SAS Australia boot camp as part of a special on the Seven Network.
