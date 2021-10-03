Crehan to take on SAS Australia TV show

Riana Crehan has been named as one of 17 celebrities in the 2022 season of hit reality television programme SAS Australia.

The Seven Network show sees celebrities put through the physical and psychological challenges which applicants have to undertake as part of the real-world SAS selection process.

Crehan, previously a Supercars pit reporter and now an Australian Superbike Championship presenter, will be the second motorsport personality to feature on the programme, after Australian Rally Champion Molly Taylor did so last year.

She and her fellow recruits will live from a secret base, isolated from the outside world, where they will be subjected to extreme physical endurance, sleep deprivation, interrogation, and psychological testing.

The complete 2022 cast is:

Anna Heinrich, 34 – TV Personality

Barry Hall, 44 – AFL Great

Darius Boyd, 34 – Retired NRL Star

Ebanie Bridges, 35 – Champion Boxer

Ellia Green, 28 – Rugby Superstar

Geoff Huegill, 42 – Olympic Swimming Legend

Locky Gilbert, 32 – Reality TV Star

Melissa Tkautz, 47 – Singer / Actor

Melissa Wu, 29 – Olympic Diver

Michael Zerafa, 29 – Professional Boxer

Millie Boyle, 23 – NRLW Player

Orpheus Pledger, 28 – Actor

Paul Fenech, 51 – Comedian

Riana Crehan, 34 – Motorsports Presenter

Richard Buttrose, 49 – Convicted Drug Dealer

Simone Holtznagel, 28 – Model

Wayne Carey, 50 – AFL Commentator

In the premiere SAS Australia season, Taylor made it to the final episode before she withdrew after being captured and tortured.

On that occasion, comedian/radio presenter Merrick Watts, former rugby union international Nick Cummins, and AFLW player Sabrina Frederick passed the selection process, while former Olympic swimmer James Magnussen completed the final challenge but was deemed to have not passed.

Garth Tander, Macauley Jones, and Will Brown recently undertook the SAS Australia boot camp as part of a special on the Seven Network.