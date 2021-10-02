> Multimedia > Speedcafe TV

VIDEO: 155km/h at night on dirt

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 2nd October, 2021 - 3:28pm

The World Rally Championship field tackles the Oittila stage at this weekend’s Rally Finland.

Craig Breen has a 2.8s lead over Hyundai team-mate Ott Tanak after the opening day of the event.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]