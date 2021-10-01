> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Secrets of Speed, Episode 2

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 1st October, 2021 - 10:16am

Supercheap Auto TCR Australia drivers including Lee Holdsworth and Tony D’Alberto discuss the all-important skill of racecraft.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]