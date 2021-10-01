> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Murphy and Adderton talk Supercars and more

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 1st October, 2021 - 4:22pm

Greg Murphy and Peter Adderton discuss their first encounter, Supercars, ownership, and their Bathurst 1000 wildcard in the latest Repco The Garage New Zealand video.

