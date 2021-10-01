> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Jett Lawrence loses a bet with Marc Marquez

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 1st October, 2021 - 8:41am

Australia’s new AMA motocross champion Jett Lawrence will have to dance in the Repsol Honda garage this weekend after losing a bet with Marc Marquez.

The two factory Honda riders engaged in a minibike time trial challenge on the Circuit of The Americas’ kart track ahead of this weekend’s MotoGP round.

Marquez got far closer in trying to estimate his final lap time, meaning it is Lawrence who has a ‘debt’ to repay, in the Spaniard’s words, in coming days.

However, the six-time MotoGP champion has at least promised to eat a doughnut if he wins the Grand Prix of the Americas, something he has done six times in seven starts.

Practice kicks off in the early hours of tomorrow morning (AEST).

