VIDEO: A close-up look at Supercars’ new Gen3 engines

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 30th September, 2021 - 12:10pm

Supercars presenter Mark Larkham gives a detailed overview of the new-for-Gen3 engine prototypes by Ford and General Motors.

