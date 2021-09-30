Sydney Dragway returns to ANDRA sanctioning

Western Sydney International Dragway will be part of the Australian Drag Racing Championships (ADRC) after returning to ANDRA sanctioning.

Western Sydney International Dragway Ltd (WSID) has signed a multi-year agreement with the Australian National Drag Racing Association Ltd (ANDRA), effective immediately.

The Eastern Creek venue will thus feature on both the ADRC and Summit Racing Equipment Sportsman Series (SRESS) calendars, from the current 2021/2022 season.

It means that WSID’s Gulf Western Oil Nitro Champs will host the Grand Finals for both the ADRC and SRESS, on May 6-7, 2022 and beyond.

WSID chairman Garry Watterson hailed the agreement as yet another exciting development for the facility.

“WSID is a leading facility and while the enforced closures due to COVID-19 have been challenging for all involved, we have been undergoing a period of improvement with renovations and a new track surface recently completed to ensure that we can provide the best levels of service to Australia’s drag racing community,” said Watterson.

“As we looked ahead to the future, it was clear to us that the best way forward for us was to partner with the Australian National Drag Racing Association.

“We are confident that in partnership with ANDRA, WSID has a brilliant future ahead with many exciting developments to come.”

ANDRA chairman Nathan Peirano added, “We are ecstatic to be able to announce to ANDRA members and the Australian drag racing community, that one of Australia’s premier drag racing facilities, WSID, will now operate under a partnership with ANDRA.

“WSID is a key destination for Australia’s drag racing community and offers an amazing service to racers who come from all over to compete at arguably the best facility in the southern hemisphere.

“With the latest round of improvements, WSID is one of the premium quarter-mile racing facilities in the world and we are ecstatic to once again have this impressive and leading facility as part of the ANDRA family.

“We can’t wait to see WSID once again in full swing hosting drag racing events of all sizes and formats under ANDRA sanctioning.”

ANDRA launched the Australian Drag Racing Championships in May this year, with rounds of the inaugural campaign so far completed at Hidden Valley and Alice Springs.

Speaking specifically on the latest addition to the calendar, Peirano remarked, “We are very excited to be able to confirm the final ADRC and SRESS championship calendar following the news that Western Sydney International Dragway has signed with ANDRA for the provision of sanctioning services.

“These are truly national competitions, and it really is an exciting time for our sport. We are greatly looking forward to collaborating with ANDRA competitors and the participating ANDRA member tracks to create the best possible series we can.

“Having the Gulf Western Oil Nitro Champs as our Grand Final for both the Australian Drag Racing Championship and the Summit Racing Equipment Sportsman Series is something we are very excited about, and will provide a perfect conclusion to the 2021/2022 season.”

An FAQ document circulated with the announcement states that WSID is still open to ‘dry hire’ arrangements with other sanctioning bodies, meaning 400 Thunder events could still take place at the venue.

WSID, also known as Sydney Dragway, is located adjacent to Sydney Motorsport Park and will soon count the city’s new speedway as a neighbour also.

2021/2022 ADRC dates*

Round 1 – Hidden Valley – July 16-17, 2021 – successfully completed

Round 2 – Alice Springs Inland Dragway – July 24-25, 2021 – successfully completed

Round 3 – Adelaide International Raceway – October 2-3, 2021 – cancelled due to COVID-19 impacts

Round 4 – Perth Motorplex – November 26-27, 2021

Round 5 – Calder Park Raceway – February 5-6, 2022

Round 6 – Perth Motorplex – March 5-6, 2022

Round 7 (Grand Final) – WSID – May 6-7, 2022

2021/ 2022 SRESS dates*

Round 1 – Hidden Valley Drag Strip, Top End Nationals – July 16 and 17, 2021– successfully completed

Round 2 – Alice Springs Inland Dragway, Desert Nationals – July 24 and 25, 2021– successfully completed

Round 3 – Benaraby Dragway, Rocket Nationals – August 28, 2021 (double header weekend – part one)- cancelled due to COVID-19 impacts

Round 4 – Benaraby Dragway, Rocket Nationals – August 29, 2021 (double header weekend – part two)- cancelled due to COVID-19 impacts

Round 5 – Sunset Strip (Mildura), Sunset Nationals – September 18-19, 2021- cancelled due to COVID-19 impacts

Round 6 – Adelaide International Raceway – October 2-3, 2021- cancelled due to COVID-19 impacts

Round 7 – Perth Motorplex, Goldenstates – November 26-27, 2021

Round 8 – South Coast Raceway, South Coast Nationals – December 11-12, 2021

Round 9 – South Coast Raceway, South Coast 660 – January 22-23, 2022

Round 10 – Calder Park Raceway, Australian Nationals – February 5-6, 2022

Round 11 – Perth Motorplex, Westernationals – March 5-6, 2022

Round 12 – Sunset Strip (Mildura), Twilight Nationals – March 18-19, 2022

Round 13 (Grand Final) – WSID – May 6-7, 2022

*All dates correct at time of writing, subject to change