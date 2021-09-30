Porsche festival to debut at Winton in 2022

A new festival centring around Porsche has been announced for next year.

Stutt’Fest, named after the German city of Stuttgart where Porsche hails from, will take place at Winton Motor Raceway on January 14-16 with a mix of on and off-track celebrations.

The concept has been founded by Tickford Racing co-owner Sven Burchartz and fellow Porsche enthusiast Steve Kepper, with the Benalla Auto Club managing track activities.

“This started as bit of a lockdown dream but as is always the case, has spiralled into something much bigger,” Burchartz said.

“What began as a concept to get some people together, hire the track and have some fun turned into something much more substantial.

“If I’m going to go in, I go in hard and Stutt’Fest has emerged from that concept.

“The idea was based on how good a concept the Porsche Rennsport Reunion events are. I understand completely that Porsche isn’t in the position to put one on themselves right now, with all the uncertainty, so we have taken that concept as inspiration for our own event.

“We have put a lot of the management team back together from our Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge days, and Stutt’Fest is based on that original ‘race your mates’ blueprint.

“Winton are on board to run the motorsport side of things on track, and we couldn’t think of a better place to run it; it’s a true partnership with Chris [Lewis-Williams, Benalla Auto Club CEO] and his team and they have been sensational.

“The facilities are perfect for what we want to achieve and the local region in the north of Victoria is crying out for an event like this that can attract people from Australia-wide.

“Stutt’Fest is a race meeting and there will be something for everyone who wants to compete; but it’s also a car display, a show ‘n shine, a tour of the local wineries and a chance to celebrate a mutual love of the brand, both for those who are fortunate enough to own one and for those who just want to see them in action.

“We’ll have a relaxed vibe; starched, white shirts are out and shorts, t-shirts and drinks with a BBQ at the end of the day are the name of the game!

“After the last two years, people are just hanging out, to hang out. To do it at an event like this will make those reunions even better.”

Having seen multiple attempts at hosting a Supercars Championship event this year come to no avail, Lewis-Williams is excited by what Stutt’Fest will offer.

“We can’t think of a better way to dust ourselves off from the endless cycle of lockdowns and Covid stress by putting on a three-day festival for all things Porsche,” he said.

“When Sven came to us with the Stutt’Fest concept we were on board from the first phone call because the event concept and Winton as the venue aligns so well.

“Sven’s idea is a car race meeting with a Country Racing feel and we know we can deliver that.

“And, with the North East Victoria food, wine, craft beer and experiences all around Winton, we can see Stutt’Fest becoming an annual must do event for all Porsche enthusiasts.”

All Porsche vehicles will be welcome at the event.