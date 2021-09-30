Percat interested in S5000 cameo

Four-time Repco Supercars Championship race winner Nick Percat has flagged his interest in driving an S5000 car at Mount Panorama this year.

The open-wheel series will be one of 10 categories in action at a six-day Bathurst 1000 festival running November 30 to December 5.

Percat’s chief role there will be leading the charge for Brad Jones Racing in what will be his final race for the squad, but he’s open to other opportunities that could pop up for the week at the Mountain.

“I’d love to drive an open-wheeler again,” he said on this week’s edition of the Parked Up podcast.

“I think my style is actually way more suited to an open-wheeler so I’d love to jump in one of those and have a crack but it’s a pretty risky track just to jump in, isn’t it?

“I guess it would just be cool to have the wind in your hair again and see what it’s all about.”

Before Bathurst, Percat will have four successive events at a happy hunting ground being Sydney Motorsport Park, where he last year doubled his main game victory tally.

Percat won a race at both rounds held at SMP last year and is optimistic of mirroring that success this time around, with events scheduled for October 29-31, November 6-7, November 13-14 and November 19-21.

“I can’t actually wait to go to SMP, just as a circuit it’s been one that’s been kind to me since Formula Ford and [Carrera] Cup cars and other things like that,” he said.

“[We got] a couple of wins last year off the back of a big break like what we had, so hopefully the car rolls out similar and we can get some good results for the team and R&J Batteries.

“It would be the perfect way to finish up my Brad Jones Racing career, a couple more trophies would be great.”

Percat is expected to land at Walkinshaw Andretti United next year.