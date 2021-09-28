New Karting Australia director appointed

Samantha Reid has been appointed to Karting Australia’s board of directors.

The former karter, who is completing her Masters of Business Administration, has joined the board as a casual vacancy.

Reid has significant prior experience, including as Women of Australian Motor Sport chair and the Australian delegate on the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission.

“Karting was an instrumental and enjoyable time in my motorsport journey,” she said.

“I am excited to join the Karting Australia Board to help build on the momentum they’ve achieved in recent years.”

Karting Australia chairman Glen Egan welcomed Reid’s appointment.

“We are very pleased to have Samantha join the Karting Australia board of directors and I’m looking forward to the experience and significant skills set that she will be able to share with us to further enhance the board,” he said.

“Samantha’s inclusion adds further depth, quality and strength to the skills-based board as we look to continue to focus on creating better karting communities that work and play together.”