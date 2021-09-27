NASCAR driver hospitalised after Las Vegas crash

Joey Gase has been hospitalised after crashing heavily in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The #15 Rick Ware Racing driver came unstuck on Lap 92 when his left-rear tyre fell off, sending him into the outside wall.

Gase, 28, was assessed at the circuit’s on-site medical centre and was then transported to “a local medical facility for further evaluation”.

The Las Vegas race represented the opening leg of NASCAR’s Playoffs Round of 12.

Denny Hamlin took victory a short time ago, holding off Chase Elliott.

The category heads to Talladega Superspeedway next weekend for the YellaWood 500.