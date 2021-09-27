> News > Formula 1

Hamilton’s 100th win a ‘magical moment’

Mat Coch

By Mat Coch

Monday 27th September, 2021 - 2:39am

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton described securing his 100th Formula 1 victory as a “magical moment” after he took honours in the Russian Grand Prix.

The Brit headed Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz to the line in Sochi in a race that saw late rain skittle the field – including race leader Lando Norris.

It opened the door for Hamilton to claim his fifth win of the year, and his first since the British Grand Prix in July.

In doing so, he became the first driver in the sport’s history to take 100 race wins.

“It’s a magical moment,” he said.

“I could have only ever dreamed of still being here and having this opportunity to be able to win these races, and get to drive with such phenomenal talent this late in my career.

“And to continue to be building with Mercedes, of which I’m so proud of everything we’ve done, not only on track but also off.

“It’s a special moment I think for everyone that has been a part of it.”

Hamilton entered F1 with McLaren in 2007, and came within a point of winning that year’s championship.

Over the course of his 14-year career to date, he’s recorded at least one victory in every season and has never finished lower than fifth in the points standings.

The 36-year-old paid tribute to the team who work with him, some of whom have been with him for nearly two decades, but saved special mention for his father.

“I’ve had the most incredible team back home, my little personal team at Project 44,” he said.

“Honestly there’s so many, too many to name, but ones that have been with me since 18 years.

“[I’m] just forever grateful to them for their continued support and belief in me.

“To my parents also, my dad even just last night, just the same as the first race I had or the first championship that I fought in when I was eight, my dad called me last night and he’s always been that one reassuring me and continuing to support me.

“There were moments where you didn’t even know if it was going to happen,” he added.

“So I feel incredibly grateful for the amazing support that I’ve had and especially to Team LH, Team LH Russia, and all over the world, they’ve been absolutely magical for so long.

“I couldn’t have done it without them.”

Hamilton’s 100 Formula 1 Grand Prix wins

Year Event Team
2007 Canadian Grand Prix McLaren
2007 United States Grand Prix McLaren
2007 Hungarian Grand Prix McLaren
2007 Japanese Grand Prix McLaren
2008 Australian Grand Prix McLaren
2008 Monaco Grand Prix McLaren
2008 British Grand Prix McLaren
2008 German Grand Prix McLaren
2008 Chinese Grand Prix McLaren
2009 Hungarian Grand Prix McLaren
2009 Singapore Grand Prix McLaren
2010 Turkish Grand Prix McLaren
2010 Canadian Grand Prix McLaren
2010 Belgian Grand Prix McLaren
2011 Chinese Grand Prix McLaren
2011 German Grand Prix McLaren
2011 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix McLaren
2012 Canadian Grand Prix McLaren
2012 Hungarian Grand Prix McLaren
2012 Italian Grand Prix McLaren
2012 United States Grand Prix McLaren
2013 Hungarian Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2014 Malaysian Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2014 Bahrain Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2014 Chinese Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2014 Spanish Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2014 British Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2014 Italian Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2014 Singapore Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2014 Japanese Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2014 Russian Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2014 United States Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2014 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2015 Australian Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2015 Chinese Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2015 Bahrain Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2015 Canadian Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2015 British Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2015 Belgian Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2015 Italian Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2015 Japanese Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2015 Russian Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2015 United States Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2016 Monaco Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2016 Canadian Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2016 Austrian Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2016 British Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2016 Hungarian Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2016 German Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2016 United States Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2016 Mexican Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2016 Brazilian Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2016 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2017 Chinese Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2017 Spanish Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2017 Canadian Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2017 British Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2017 Belgian Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2017 Italian Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2017 Singapore Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2017 Japanese Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2017 United States Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2018 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2018 Spanish Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2018 French Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2018 German Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2018 Hungarian Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2018 Italian Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2018 Singapore Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2018 Russian Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2018 Japanese Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2018 Brazilian Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2018 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2019 Bahrain Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2019 Chinese Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2019 Spanish Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2019 Monaco Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2019 Canadian Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2019 French Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2019 British Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2019 Hungarian Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2019 Russian Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2019 Mexican Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2019 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2020 Styrian Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2020 Hungarian Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2020 British Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2020 Spanish Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2020 Belgian Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2020 Tuscan Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2020 Eifel Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2020 Portuguese Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2020 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2020 Turkish Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2020 Bahrian Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2021 Bahrain Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2021 Portuguese Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2021 Spanish Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2021 British Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2021 Russian Grand Prix Mercedes-AMG F1 Team

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]