Hamilton’s 100th win a ‘magical moment’

Lewis Hamilton described securing his 100th Formula 1 victory as a “magical moment” after he took honours in the Russian Grand Prix.
The Brit headed Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz to the line in Sochi in a race that saw late rain skittle the field – including race leader Lando Norris.
It opened the door for Hamilton to claim his fifth win of the year, and his first since the British Grand Prix in July.
In doing so, he became the first driver in the sport’s history to take 100 race wins.
“It’s a magical moment,” he said.
“I could have only ever dreamed of still being here and having this opportunity to be able to win these races, and get to drive with such phenomenal talent this late in my career.
“And to continue to be building with Mercedes, of which I’m so proud of everything we’ve done, not only on track but also off.
“It’s a special moment I think for everyone that has been a part of it.”
Hamilton entered F1 with McLaren in 2007, and came within a point of winning that year’s championship.
Over the course of his 14-year career to date, he’s recorded at least one victory in every season and has never finished lower than fifth in the points standings.
The 36-year-old paid tribute to the team who work with him, some of whom have been with him for nearly two decades, but saved special mention for his father.
“I’ve had the most incredible team back home, my little personal team at Project 44,” he said.
“Honestly there’s so many, too many to name, but ones that have been with me since 18 years.
“[I’m] just forever grateful to them for their continued support and belief in me.
“To my parents also, my dad even just last night, just the same as the first race I had or the first championship that I fought in when I was eight, my dad called me last night and he’s always been that one reassuring me and continuing to support me.
“There were moments where you didn’t even know if it was going to happen,” he added.
“So I feel incredibly grateful for the amazing support that I’ve had and especially to Team LH, Team LH Russia, and all over the world, they’ve been absolutely magical for so long.
“I couldn’t have done it without them.”
Hamilton’s 100 Formula 1 Grand Prix wins
|Year
|Event
|Team
|2007
|Canadian Grand Prix
|McLaren
|2007
|United States Grand Prix
|McLaren
|2007
|Hungarian Grand Prix
|McLaren
|2007
|Japanese Grand Prix
|McLaren
|2008
|Australian Grand Prix
|McLaren
|2008
|Monaco Grand Prix
|McLaren
|2008
|British Grand Prix
|McLaren
|2008
|German Grand Prix
|McLaren
|2008
|Chinese Grand Prix
|McLaren
|2009
|Hungarian Grand Prix
|McLaren
|2009
|Singapore Grand Prix
|McLaren
|2010
|Turkish Grand Prix
|McLaren
|2010
|Canadian Grand Prix
|McLaren
|2010
|Belgian Grand Prix
|McLaren
|2011
|Chinese Grand Prix
|McLaren
|2011
|German Grand Prix
|McLaren
|2011
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|McLaren
|2012
|Canadian Grand Prix
|McLaren
|2012
|Hungarian Grand Prix
|McLaren
|2012
|Italian Grand Prix
|McLaren
|2012
|United States Grand Prix
|McLaren
|2013
|Hungarian Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2014
|Malaysian Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2014
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2014
|Chinese Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2014
|Spanish Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2014
|British Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2014
|Italian Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2014
|Singapore Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2014
|Japanese Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2014
|Russian Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2014
|United States Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2014
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2015
|Australian Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2015
|Chinese Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2015
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2015
|Canadian Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2015
|British Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2015
|Belgian Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2015
|Italian Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2015
|Japanese Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2015
|Russian Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2015
|United States Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2016
|Monaco Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2016
|Canadian Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2016
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2016
|British Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2016
|Hungarian Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2016
|German Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2016
|United States Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2016
|Mexican Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2016
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2016
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2017
|Chinese Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2017
|Spanish Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2017
|Canadian Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2017
|British Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2017
|Belgian Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2017
|Italian Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2017
|Singapore Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2017
|Japanese Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2017
|United States Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2018
|Azerbaijan Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2018
|Spanish Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2018
|French Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2018
|German Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2018
|Hungarian Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2018
|Italian Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2018
|Singapore Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2018
|Russian Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2018
|Japanese Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2018
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2018
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2019
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2019
|Chinese Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2019
|Spanish Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2019
|Monaco Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2019
|Canadian Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2019
|French Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2019
|British Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2019
|Hungarian Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2019
|Russian Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2019
|Mexican Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2019
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2020
|Styrian Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2020
|Hungarian Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2020
|British Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2020
|Spanish Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2020
|Belgian Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2020
|Tuscan Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2020
|Eifel Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2020
|Portuguese Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2020
|Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2020
|Turkish Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2020
|Bahrian Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2021
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2021
|Portuguese Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2021
|Spanish Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2021
|British Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|2021
|Russian Grand Prix
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
