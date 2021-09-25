Supercars confirms return with four events at SMP

The Repco Supercars Championship will return with four events in as many weekends at Sydney Motorsport from next month, it has been confirmed.

The announcement means that the remainder of the 2021 season has now been locked in, with those events plus the finale in the form of the Repco Bathurst 1000 rounding out a 12-event campaign.

After what will then be more than three months off due to COVID-19 restrictions, ‘Eastern Creek’ will play host to Supercars on October 29-31, November 6-7, November 13-14, and November 19-21.

Multiple races will be held at night, and multiple layouts of the Western Sydney circuit will be used.

Supercars has also proclaimed that “fans can expect a variation in formats and regulations to put on the best show ever seen at Sydney Motorsport Park.”

Furthermore, some of those fans will witness the action trackside, with spectators to be welcomed to all events.

Supercars CEO Sean Seamer said, “It is fitting that we return to racing at Sydney Motorsport Park, as we did in 2020.

“Those first races produced some of the best entertainment in years, and this time will be no different.

“The venue is world-class and under its new permanent lighting makes for spectacular viewing for fans at the circuit and watching at home.

“First and foremost, we are happy to be back, but we will make sure we use everything that SMSP has to offer to put on the best possible show.

“We look forward to seeing fans at all five events and will have details on those availabilities over coming weeks.”

What formats and regulations will be in play has not yet been revealed.

However, three of Sydney Motorsport Park’s layouts are available, namely the traditional 3.91km Gardner layout, the 4.5km Brabham layout which incorporates the 2012 extension, and the 2.8km Druitt Circuit which by-passes Corporate Hill and was used by Supercars for night racing in 1996.

Another possible means of variation, either within or across race weekends, is tyre compounds, with at least the hard and the soft feasible for the high-degradation circuit.

Ticketing and television details are still being finalised, but will be announced soon.

Supercars has advised so far that multi-event packages, family packages, park and view, grandstand and general admission options are all on the cards.

The schedule means that the remaining five events of the season will be packed into six weekends, all unfolding in New South Wales.

The state’s Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney, Stuart Ayres, said, “What an exciting five-week period for motorsport in NSW with five spectacular events to round out the 2021 Supercars Championship season.

“Sydney Motorsport Park is a world-class venue and the NSW Government’s investment in permanent lights has created the unique opportunity for fans to enjoy two weekends of thrilling night racing at Eastern Creek.

“NSW is proud to host these national events that will give the motorsport community cause for celebration, provide fans with amazing entertainment and support our State’s economy through visitation and broadcast reach to future visitors.”

Glenn Matthews, CEO of the Australian Racing Drivers’ Club which operates the venue, remarked, “The Australian Racing Drivers’ Club is proud to co-drive alongside Supercars this history-making month-long racing showcase at Sydney Motorsport Park.

“Sydney Motorsport Park is a proven big event venue and is ready for this exciting challenge across four consecutive rounds.

“The ARDC thanks the many valued event and experience partners who have made way for this unique series of races to occur.”

Seamer added, “I would like to personally thank Minister Ayres, Destination New South Wales, and of course Glenn and his time at the ARDC for everything they’ve done to make this happen.”

Supercars will implement COVID-safe measures, while the ARDC has already announced that double-vaccination for COVID-19 will be a condition of entry.

Queensland Raceway had been in the frame to host a pair of events, after which Sydney would have done likewise, but quarantine into the Sunshine State seems to have been a sticking point.

Following the quartet of race weekends in the Harbour City, teams will make the relatively short trip across the Blue Mountains for the Bathurst 1000, which takes place from November 30-December 5.

Supercars Championship 2021 calendar Remaining events