New format for Formula 2 and Formula 3 in 2022

A new weekend format will be introduced into Formula 1’s two main feeder series from next season.

From 2022, both categories will revert to just two races per weekend, down from three this year.

That will see a Feature race on Sunday, following a shorter, reverse grid encounter on Saturday.

Each round will include a single free practice session which feeds into qualifying and the two races.

Qualifying will determine the starting order for Sunday’s Feature Race, with the Saturday encounter featuring an inverted top 10 for F2, and top 12 for F3.

Both categories will also feature on the same race weekends in support of F1 having, for the most part, been split in 2021.

“In 2021, we introduced a new race weekend format and chose to have F2 and F3 race separately, mainly for costs reasons, and it proved to be quite efficient,” explained F2 and F3 CEO Bruno Michel.

“However, even if sporting-wise that new format worked pretty well, we understood that there was too much time in between each event, which was not ideal for the teams, the drivers and the fans.

“At the same time, there has been a strong will by the different stakeholders to have F1, F2 and F3 racing together again.

“After careful consideration, together with the FIA, we have decided to change the sporting regulations accordingly.

“This is great news for the fans because we are enhancing the overall F1 Grand Prix weekend experience, having all three championships racing together, at as many events as possible.

“However, we are keeping our races where the most points are allocated and the stakes are higher on Sundays, ahead of the Formula 1 Grand Prix.

“It’s worked quite well this year and I believe this has brought a lot of action and entertainment on Sunday morning.”

FIA single-seater sporting director, Michael Masi, added: “We have carefully looked at the impact of the changes that were made to the weekend format throughout 2021, and while there have been some notable benefits, the FIA together with the promoters have concluded that a shared billing that showcases Formula 3, Formula 2 and Formula 1 at the same events wherever possible is more beneficial for both competitors and spectators.

“The regulatory process is one of constant evolution and there have been a great number of things that we have learned this year that we will implement throughout the FIA’s Single-Seater pyramid, which is continuing to go from strength to strength.”

Both Formula 2 and Formula 3 are in action in Sochi this weekend as part of the Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix, Australian youngsters Oscar Piastri and Jack Doohan claiming pole in their respective qualifying sessions.

Piastri leads the F2 championship while Doohan sits second at what is the final round of the Formula 3 Championship.