Ferrari junior Ilott secures full-time IndyCar seat

Juncos Hollinger Racing has confirmed Ferrari Driver Academy junior Callum Ilott will continue competing with the team in 2022.

Having spent much of this year on the sidelines as the official Ferrari test driver and Alfa Romeo reserve, Ilott took up an opportunity to race in the final three IndyCar Series events this season.

A three-race campaign will come to a close this weekend on the streets of Long Beach, where the team announced his re-signing.

Ilott will contest the full 2022 schedule, including the famed Indianapolis 500.

“Coming into the final weekend of our three-race run on the West Coast, it’s great to announce that I will be continuing next year with Juncos Hollinger Racing for the 2022 IndyCar Series season,” said Ilott.

“Obviously, we have had a steep learning curve here the last few races to try to put everything together. We have had some real positives and know the things we need to work on.

“Knowing what Ricardo Juncos and Brad Hollinger [team co-owners] have in place for next season and especially over the winter of what we can do in testing, I definitely feel we can put ourselves in a great position to start off the 2022 season strong.

“I look forward to continuing the work that we are doing and heading into the winter to start a new journey over here, and I would like to thank the Ferrari Driver Academy for allowing me to take this opportunity.”

Ilott’s career to date includes a third place finish in the 2018 GP3 Series and second in the 2020 FIA Formula 2 Championship.

Ilott has had a relatively quiet 2021, contesting a handful of events including the 24 Hours of Le Mans where he finished third in the GTE-Am division.

“We are very pleased to announce Callum to the team full time for the 2022 IndyCar Series season,” said Juncos.

“His maturity, speed on track, and feedback is surprisingly good for being 22 years old. We were very impressed with his feedback and the physical condition of Callum after Laguna.

“After a long tough race at Laguna, he got out of the car not even showing any signs of fatigue. Considering Laguna was a full green flag race, Callum proved to be in incredible shape.

“We know we are not the fastest car on track and have a lot of developing to do, but Callum pushes himself to get everything out of the car and has shown great speed.

“Over the past few weeks, Callum has shown us he is the right driver for our full time run next year, so we are thrilled to have him join our program full time.

“We will be building our programme in all areas and will have the time to test and continue our development as a team.

“I want to thank Callum for committing to our new IndyCar Series program and look forward to our full-time effort as a team next year.”