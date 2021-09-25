Dozen countries in the running for 2022 Extreme E events

Extreme E has flagged what its sophomore season could look like, with 12 countries listed as options to host the five events that will make up the 2022 campaign.

The environmentally focused category has turned heads in its debut year while racing in somewhat unusual locations such as Greenland with a view to raising awareness around climate change.

Formula 1 champions Jenson Button, Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg all have an involvement, the latter running the series-leading team which fields Australian rally ace Molly Taylor.

Plans are already advanced for next season, which will open at Saudi Arabia on February 19-20 and close in Chile on November 26–27.

In between, three rounds are listed with multiple host nation options.

Event 2 (May 7-8) will take place in Africa at one of Senegal, Egypt or Tanzania.

Either Greenland or Iceland will host action on July 9-10.

Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Italy and Costa Rica are all listed as candidates for the penultimate round on September 10-11.

Extreme E founder Alejandro Agag was pleased to share the initial 2022 plans.

“We’ve had a hugely positive response to Extreme E throughout this opening season, from governments to NGOs, who see great potential, not only for utilising our purpose driven sports platform to educate on climate issues, but also to showcase the solutions that they and the wider global community can all be part of,” said Agag.

“As we approach the tail end of our first season, we wanted to be transparent about how our second season is shaping up in order to help enable our teams, drivers and partners to prepare. We’ve had lots of interest, both in retaining events in locations we’ve visited in Season 1, and from new locations and we are currently at a stage where we have multiple options for some of our races.

“As an engaged championship which aims to put fans at the heart of decision making, we are also keen to hear input and opinions on where we should go in future seasons too.”

Extreme E climate change scientist Professor Carlos Duarte hailed the work done thus far by the upstart category.

“The legacy and scientific aspects are a true cornerstone to the series and already this year I’ve been able to conduct research in Saudi Arabia and collect ice samples from the Russell Glacier with Extreme E,” said Duarte.

“This championship gives me and my peers the opportunity to reach people outside of our usual networks, it gives us a voice to reach the masses and educate on climate issues and the solutions we can all be a part of.”

The 2021 season continues with the Island X Prix in Sardinia on October 23-24.