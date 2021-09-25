Dean Berta Viñales dies in Supersport 300 crash

Dean Berta Viñales, cousin of MotoGP rider Maverick, has died in a crash in the Supersport 300 World Championship round at Jerez.

The 15-year-old was involved in a multi-rider incident at Turn 1 in Race 1 of the weekend, which led to an immediate red flag.

Viñales was attended to on the race track, in the ambulance, and at the Spanish circuit’s medical centre, the latter of which confirmed that he had not survived his injuries.

See below for full statement from Dorna Sports

The rest of the day’s track activity, namely Race 1 for each of the Superbike World Championship and Supersport World Championship, has been cancelled.

Viñales had been competing for the Viñales Racing Team, which is owned by Maverick’s father, Angel.

Speedcafe.com extends its condolences to his friends and family.

The FIM, Dorna Sports and the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto pass on our deepest condolences

Following a serious incident during Race 1 of the Motul Spanish Round of the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto, it is with great sadness that we report the passing of rider Dean Berta Viñales (Viñales Racing Team).

Berta Viñales was involved in a multi-rider incident at Turn 1, with the race immediately Red Flagged. Medical vehicles arrived at the site immediately and the rider was attended to on track, in the ambulance and at the circuit Medical Centre.

Despite the best efforts of the circuit medical staff, the Medical Centre has announced that Berta Viñales has sadly succumbed to his injuries.

Berta Viñales, cousin of MotoGP™ rider Maverick Viñales, was enjoying a recent run of good form in his rookie season in the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship, claiming a best of fourth place at Magny-Cours in Race 2 and backing it up with sixth in Barcelona-Catalunya Race 2, having set the fastest lap in Race 1. He was showing great potential during the Motul Spanish Round, in the leading group and starting from his best Superpole result.

The FIM, Dorna Sports and the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto pass on our deepest condolences to Berta Viñales’ family, friends, team and loved ones.

Following the incident, the remainder of Saturday’s action at Jerez has been cancelled.