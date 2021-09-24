> News > Formula 1

TV times, Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 24th September, 2021 - 11:00am

Catch all the action from this weekend’s Russian Grand Prix

Here’s how you can watch the action from this weekend’s Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix at Sochi.

Friday, September 24

Practice 1, 18:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Practice 2, 21:45 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Saturday, September 25

Practice 3, 18:45 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane, 21:30 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Qualifying, 22:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane, 23:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sunday, September 26

Pre-race, 20:30 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race, 21:55 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Monday, September 27

Post-Race, 00:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Ted’s Notebook, 02:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race highlights, 22:30
Network 10 (10 Bold)

 

